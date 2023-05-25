IIT-M collaborates with agri-tech to expand tech stack to farmers

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) collaborated with WayCool Foods, a food and agri-tech platform to expand the offerings for farmers under IIT-M's Regenerative Agriculture Sustainable Architecture (RASA) tech stack.

Waycool Foods along with IIT-M will enhance the agri-stack by providing innovative agri-focused solutions to create a strong ecosystem for regenerative agriculture in India. Additionally, the MoU signed will also enable them to synergise their offerings for the benefit of the farmers by helping them move towards a sustainable model of agriculture.

Additionally, through the MoU, knowledge on seeding and expansion of RASA stack will be provided along with equipping farmers on agri supply chain from soil to sale and further strengthen the design and structuring of the agri-stack.

"The partnership will also aim to accumulate and disseminate knowledge amongst farmers about sustainable agri-practices," noted the press note.

Karthik Jayaraman, Managing Director, WayCool Foods, said, "Partnership with IIT-M will further boost our continuing efforts towards driving adoption of regenerative agriculture amongst Indian farmers. Our on-field experience has demonstrated commercial benefits to farmers when they adopt regenerative agro practices thereby improving their income and profitability.

"As IITM's RASA stack is comprehensive for regenerative farming, we are confident that synergies between WayCool Foods and the institute will provide farmers with access to the most advanced technologies equipping them to take proactive measures to combat climate change as the Indian farmer prepares to feed the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, MJ Shankar Raman, Pravartak CEO noted, "By leveraging sensor technology and data science techniques, we believe we can help improve crop yield, reduce waste, and increase farmers' income. This will also create new opportunities for growth and innovation in this space."