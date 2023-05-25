Chennai police collect Rs 13 crore in pending drunk driving cases

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai traffic police has collected a total fine of nearly Rs 13 crore in pending drunk driving cases in the last four months.

In a special drive conducted on 20 May, 586 cases were disposed and Rs 60.36 lakh was collected from the violators.

As the fine amount is high at Rs 10,000/-many do not pay the fine though intimation is received in their mobile numbers from ecourt system.

There are as many as 9,526 DD cases still pending for disposal, police said.

Hence a special focus was given to inform such violators about the pending DD cases through call centers located at 10 places in the city and to ask them to visit a call center to dispose of their cases on 20 May.

During the special drives during last four months as many as 12,551 pending DD cases were disposed and a fine amount of Rs 12.99 crore was realised through call centers.

Traffic police believe that drunken driving is one of the major reasons responsible for fatal accidents and

effective enforcement of MV Act helps in reducing road traffic accidents in general.

Violators are warned that if fine amount is not paid warrants will be obtained from courts to attach movable property, not only involved vehicle but any other movable property, including any other vehicle.

Already 371 warrants have been issued by courts for attachments of property in lieu of fine amount are under process.