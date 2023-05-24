IPS officer Pramod Kumar petitions HC to make him next DGP

Pramod Kumar contended that he being one of the senior police officers in the state, would be eligible to be considered for the top post if the extortion case pending for over a decade against him, is quashed by the court. “The extortion case is liable to be quashed on the simple ground that the CBI had failed to obtain the Union Government’s prior approval under Section 6A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946. Charges were not framed in the extortion case which is pending for a long time,” he said in the petition.