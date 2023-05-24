Guest worker murdered in Chennai; 4 detained

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old guest worker from Bihar was allegedly murdered by a gang near Anna Salai on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Azar. He was working at a meat stall in Zam Bazaar, police investigations revealed.

Mohammed Azhar was found unconscious with grievous injuries on Nainiappa street off Anna Salai and was moved to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was involved in a brawl with a worker in a Biryani outlet in Royapettah last Sunday and police suspect the murder to be a result of it.

Police have detained four guest workers from Bihar, Vijay (22), Pappu Kumar (22), Mehboob Alam (40) and Islam Khan (35) on suspicion. Further investigations are on.