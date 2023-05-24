Guest worker murdered in Chennai; 4 detained

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old guest worker from Bihar was allegedly murdered by a gang near Anna Salai on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Mohammed Azar. He was working at a meat stall in Zam Bazaar, police investigations revealed.
Mohammed Azhar was found unconscious with grievous injuries on Nainiappa street off Anna Salai and was moved to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was involved in a brawl with a worker in a Biryani outlet in Royapettah last Sunday and police suspect the murder to be a result of it.
Police have detained four guest workers from Bihar, Vijay (22), Pappu Kumar (22), Mehboob Alam (40) and Islam Khan (35) on suspicion. Further investigations are on.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android