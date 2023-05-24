Bike taxi driver killed in accident on Padi flyover
CHENNAI: A 33-year-old bike taxi driver was killed in a road accident on the Padi flyover on Tuesday night after the bike was hit by a load van. The pillion rider escaped with injuries.
The deceased Annamalai, is a native of Thoothukudi district and was staying at a rented room in Vadapalani.
On Tuesday night, Annamalai had picked up a ride from Villivakkam and was on his way to Korattur when the accident happened.
Police said the bike collided with a van carrying cash and the occupants of the bike were thrown to the ground. Both the driver, Annamalai and the pillion rider, Gautham were wearing helmets, but Annamalai suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot, police said.
Thirumangalam traffic investigation wing personnel reached the scene and moved the driver to a hospital for autopsy and the injured was admitted for treatment. The van driver Hemnath (40) was arrested.
On May 7, a woman who hailed a bike taxi to reach home was killed in a road accident near Teynampet. The deceased, Sevika was not wearing a helmet and she was on her way to her parents’ home in Vyasarpadi to celebrate her birthday.
