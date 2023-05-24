Action taken on private school for false claim: Govt
CHENNAI: Stern action was initiated against a private school that falsely advertises that it is CBSE accredited and conducting admissions, the School Education Department on Wednesday filed a response in the Madras High Court.
Hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by Motilal from Kancheepuram against Vidhai Public School, a summer vacation division bench comprising acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice RN Manjula had earlier directed the School Education Department to take steps to transfer the students studying in the school to other CBSE affiliated schools.
During the course of hearing, the School Education Department informed that a show-cause notice has been sent against the Vidhai Public School.
The petitioner had cited the private school was functioning in Kancheepuram district with rooms as small as a mansion and without prior affiliation.
He flagged it saying it was functioning in violation of the 2006 GO issued by the Tamil Nadu government on various safety procedures needed for private schools.
