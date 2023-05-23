DT campus: SRM IHM student honoured for winning bronze in skills contest
CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Hotel Management’s student S Anushree has won a bronze medal in the World Skills Competition held in Switzerland.
Anushree escalated to the international level by winning through the district, regional and national level and has finally achieved in the international level making the country proud marking it as the first achievement in the country.
She was already honoured by our Honourable Chief Minister MK Stalin with Rs 1 lakh and has also been awarded with Rs 2 lakh by Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Honourable Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, during a ceremony held at Centenary Auditorium, recently.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android