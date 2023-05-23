Kovalam youth returns after climbing Mount Everest, gets warm welcome
CHENNAI: A 27-year-old youth from Kovalam who returned to Chennai after climbing Mount Everest was given a warm welcome at the Chennai airport on Tuesday.
Rajasekar Pachai of Kovalam, a professional surfer, had won many competitions in surfing at the international level. He had always wanted to climb Mount Everest and had been training for it for the past year.
On April 13, Rajasekar started to climb the world’s highest peak and reached the top on May 19 early morning. After completing the challenge successfully, he arrived in Chennai from New Delhi on Monday night.
At the airport, villagers from Kovalam gave Rajasekar a warm welcome.
While interacting with the media, he said, “I’m from a humble fisherman family. I’m happy to have climbed the mountain. There are more talented youngsters than me in the State but due to lack of support, they’re unable to showcase their skills. The government should support them to achieve for our country.”
