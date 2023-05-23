Designer Kathir Arumugam
Chennai designer adds an artistic flair to Keeladi museum

Merin James

CHENNAI: Designer Kathir Arumugam, known for his works on Tamil Nadu State Board textbook covers, has once again showcased his artistic prowess.

With his team at Cuckoo Images, he has successfully designed the display wall at the Keeladi museum in Sivaganga.

This opportunity was granted to him by Udhayachandran IAS, and Kathir recalls the efforts put into the project.

Students observing the display and artefacts at the museum.

“We worked tirelessly for 60 days to complete the display before the museum’s grand opening. The six galleries in the museum exhibit artefacts unearthed from excavation sites such as Keeladi, Konthagai, Agaram, and Manalur. My team designed and arranged the captivating display wall for these galleries,” Kathir reveals to DT Next.

With the support of the archaeology department, the team was able to incorporate textual content and photographs into their designs, resulting in an immersive and educational experience for museum visitors.

