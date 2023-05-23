DT campus: AHCT scholarship for girl students
CHENNAI: Avtar Human Capital Trust (AHCT), the non-profit arm of Avtar Group, gave away scholarships to girl children who were part of Project Puthri, a programme to build Career Intentionality amongst girls studying in Corporation and Government aided schools in Tamil Nadu.
The scholarships worth Rs 2 lakh were awarded to the girls by Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder- President, Avtar Group and Managing Trustee of AHCT in the presence of the Australian Ambassador for Gender Equality Stephanie Copus Campbell AM and Australia’s Consul General to South India, Sarah Kirlew at the Avtar office premises.
These Puthri scholars are pursuing education in STEM, Arts and Commerce at various colleges in and around Chennai.
