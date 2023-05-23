4 new judges sworn in at Madras High Court

Later, Chairman of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Bar council P S Amalraj welcomed them.

Chennai:

Four new judges sworn in as the additional judges of the Madras High Court on Tuesday. The acting Chief Justce T Raja administered the oath of office to the four judges Ramasamy Sakthivel, P Dhanabal, Chinnasamy Kumarappan and Kandasamy Rajasekar who were

elevated from the district judges as the additional judges of the Madras High Court.

With this induction four judges, the working strength of Madras High Court has increased to 64 ( 48 permanent judges + 16 additional judges ) as against the sanctioned strength of 75 judges.

The advocate general R Shunmugasundaram introduced the newly appointed additional judges to the gathering at the venue.

Last March, the Supreme Court Collegium recommendation, headed by CJI DY Chandrachud has recommended the elevation of four district judges into Madras High Court judges as per seniority. According to the recommendations, President Droupadi Murmu appointed the four district judges as the additional judges of the Madras High Court for a period of two years