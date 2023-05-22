Road to redemption begins with a book
CHENNAI: A book review need not necessarily happen in literary clubs and other fancy joints. Every Thursday, a group of men gather around in a well-lit room to review books of various genres. The Central Prison in Puzhal is the venue and the group of men are convicted prisoners, who have taken refuge in reading during their imprisonment.
With nearly 30 active members, the prison’s own ‘Valluvar Vasagar Vattam’ (reader’s circle) has become a significant factor that enables reading habits among prisoners and also puts them on the path of reformation.
Many prisoners look forward to Thursday evenings when the library comes alive with inmates reviewing the books they read over the last week.
Imagination takes root
Intertwining the plot summary laced with observation and style, the prisoners-turned-book reviewers analyse the book with great panache. Some sessions are absorbing, as it helps other inmates visualise places far away from the high walls that confine them for decades.
Inmates of the literary society never miss the thrill of book reviews. It takes them to places and fleshes out spine-thrilling experiences by giving smallest details, said D Puduraja (50) in a letter.
Unsurprisingly, some of them have turned into voracious readers and a fine critic of literary works. A few have even written books and poems that won laurels.
“We seek solace in reading. It helps us to see the world beyond the high walls. It helps us channelise our emotions in a constructive manner and free our mind from unwanted thoughts and sufferings,” said the author of Mullai, Malligai, Kanakambaram. and a collection of 8 short stories.
Last Thursday marked the 225th week of doing book reviews. “The club began in mid-2018. It shows positive changes among many inmates and diverts their negative thoughts,” said A Murugesan, DIG of Chennai Range.
He attributed the initiative to psychiatrist U Baskaran, who was instrumental in giving shape and form to Vasagar Vattam. Even the pandemic couldn’t stop the club from congregating each week, as the core members, while following social distancing, continued reviewing books.
Interactions with writers
The exercise of book review is not only limited to discussions and interactions amongst themselves. The club paved the way for prisoners to interact with writers and poets of various genres, including Sahitya Akademi winners.
Prison authorities went a step further and invited several writers, orators and scholars for the sessions. On several occasions, the author of a book that would be reviewed that week, would be invited for a discussion with the inmates.
Lyricist Vairamuthu, retired IAS officer M Rajendran’s Kala Pani novel that brought him Sahitya Akademi award, discussed details in his presence, while several other popular writers – Bava Chelladurai, Vijayalakshmi, Manushyaputhiran, KV Shailaja and Tamil Prabha were among the long list of participants.
The realm of literature helped reduce the climate of distress in prison. “It’s a very effective tool to reform and rehabilitate convicted prisoners and reduce recidivism,” said Baskaran.
Superintendent of Puzhal I Prison Nigila Nagendran concurred, and added, “There are many passive readers, including those who cannot read and write, and often their discussions plunge into books and stories. It helps them remain calm and avoid heated arguments with other inmates. They’re also involved in sports activities and vocational training. It helps in running prison administration smoothly.”
Change in personality
If you want to explain in psychological terms, it is called sublimation, said the psychiatrist. It means turning socially unacceptable impulses into socially acceptable actions or behaviour.
A 50-year-old prisoner is a fine example of how the study circle helped to turn an impulsive aggressive prisoner into a calm and composed man. “He has been an inmate in all the 9 central prisons in State for 20 years of his incarceration. He’d frequently shift from one central prison to another due to his aggressive behaviour and trouble making. He’s the only prisoner with such a dubious record. But now he’s a changed man,” said the official.
He was given capital punishment for hacking 3 men to death in front of a magistrate in the middle of the court in Nagercoil 23 years ago. Since he returned to Puzhal a year ago, he took solace in the club and stumbled upon his love for reading and writing.
“Now, we’re all seeing a new avatar of this man, who is now always in the company of books,” said the official.
Audio books
Not to leave behind the passive readers and those who did not know reading, authorities have introduced audio book reading. Nearly 15-20 pages of a book are read out as the broadcasting system in the prison comes alive after 7 pm.
“The objective is to rekindle reading habits among inmates. We’re receiving good feedback and able to see positive changes in inmates. The existing broadcasting facilities inside prisons are put to use for audio reading of books. It has become a routine. We’re also encouraging prisoners to take books from the in-house library to their dormitories to continue reading,” said Amaraesh Pujari, DGP (Prisons and Correctional Administration).
On seeing this visible change in Puzhal, prison authorities have decided to replicate the same in other central prisons. The department’s efforts in giving a facelift to the in-house library with systems equipped with software at Rs 2 crore is gradually attracting inmates into reading.
“We took the initiative of accepting several persistent requests from prisoners to revive the defunct and dilapidated libraries. We purchased books on a wide range of topics and genres, while many donated books. We have over a lakh of books now,” smiled the DGP.
‘Impressed me with their observations of Kala Pani’
It was a pleasant experience as I never saw such an observant crowd. Around 100 prisoners participated during the review of my book Kala Pani. It was before I received the Sahitya Akademi for the novel. They were keen observers. Three prisoners reviewed the book and they did it with style by dealing with each chapter and its subplots. It gave me an impression that they’re all serious readers. None spoke about their past, but they were filled with positivity and spoke about their future with confidence. It gave me satisfaction to spend time with such a knowledgeable crowd. I really appreciate the prison administration for encouraging inmates to read books and facilitating them to do reviews. It’d do a world of good and help reform them. A life convict had written to me before my visit to the prison, requesting me to courier the novel, 1801. It about the escape of Oomadurai from Palayamkottai jail and the first spark of freedom fight. Prison authorities were agitated and returned the book as the first chapter is all about jail-break. After I got in touch with authorities, I explained to them and helped the prisoners get the book.
—Sahitya Akademi winner M Rajendran, author of Kala Pani
Letter from a life convict
People who enjoy freedom might have multiple ways to address the issue of mental stress. Hence, reading habits declined among them. For the inmates of the prison, reading books is “medicine for all pains and sufferings”.
Confinement for a long period would shake the consciences of even the strongest person and disillusion them. But to protect oneself from such a situation, the only solution is reading books. It channels one’s emotions in constructive and positive ways. Knowledge is gained through experiences, while life is a collection of one’s experiences and process of learning. Literature is nothing but the exchange of one’s experience and it’s not just a mere imagination of its creator. A creator reflects his thoughts and experiences in the art form to educate fellow human being. It’s not only entertaining, but rather the best tool to heal and correct a disturbed soul. One who tasted various cuisines would think of making his own and inclined to cooking. Similarly, I took to writing after reading many books. It helped me think straight and enticed me with creative writing. Though I co-exist with hundreds of people under a single roof, books are my best pal, teacher and a guide. Books brought the world to me though I was locked inside the bars. Reading habit helped me to write a novel, a series of short stories and articles for newspapers. I must thank those who built the prison library and put in their efforts to encourage reading books among prisoners. It’s the best effort towards reformation of prisoners.
— D Puduraja, Puzhal Central Prison
