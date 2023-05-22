Road to redemption begins with a book

‘Impressed me with their observations of Kala Pani’

It was a pleasant experience as I never saw such an observant crowd. Around 100 prisoners participated during the review of my book Kala Pani. It was before I received the Sahitya Akademi for the novel. They were keen observers. Three prisoners reviewed the book and they did it with style by dealing with each chapter and its subplots. It gave me an impression that they’re all serious readers. None spoke about their past, but they were filled with positivity and spoke about their future with confidence. It gave me satisfaction to spend time with such a knowledgeable crowd. I really appreciate the prison administration for encouraging inmates to read books and facilitating them to do reviews. It’d do a world of good and help reform them. A life convict had written to me before my visit to the prison, requesting me to courier the novel, 1801. It about the escape of Oomadurai from Palayamkottai jail and the first spark of freedom fight. Prison authorities were agitated and returned the book as the first chapter is all about jail-break. After I got in touch with authorities, I explained to them and helped the prisoners get the book.