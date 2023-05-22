The Mayor encouraged the students to pay special attention to higher education and pursue excellent results.
City

Mayor felicitates Corpn school students for getting 100% marks in board exams

Prizes were given to 27 students who wrote exam held for the academic year 2022-2023 at the Ripon Building.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya awarded prizes to students of Chennai Government Schools who secured a 100% pass percentage in classes 10 and 11 exams.

Many students from Government Corporation schools performed well and received distinction.

The Mayor encouraged the students to pay special attention to higher education and pursue excellent results.

She also appreciated the headmasters of schools that performed well in the recent board exams.

