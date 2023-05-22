Man wanted by police detained by immigration officials at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Kerala police was detained at the Chennai airport on Monday.

Immigration officials were checking the documents of passengers who had arrived from Doha. When they scanned the documents of Abel Abubekar, they found that he was wanted by the Kerala police for the past few months.

The police had registered a case of sexual harassment and cheating a few months ago but before he could be arrested, Abubekar managed to escape abroad.

Soon, the police issued an LOC to all the airports across the country.

On Sunday night, he was detained in the city airport and the Kerala police were informed.

On Monday, a special team from Kerala arrived in Chennai, arrested Abubekar and took him to Kerala.