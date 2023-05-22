IPL playoffs at Chepauk: Match tickets can't be utilised as Metro tickets

CHENNAI: In the upcoming IPL playoffs, to be held in Chennai on May 23 and 24 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, passengers are advised to purchase regular travel tickets to commute to the stadium. As the upcoming matches are entirely conducted by BCCI, CMRL said that IPL tickets cannot be used as travel tickets.

Earlier, the CMRL had collaborated with CSK for league matches held in Chennai, wherein IPL tickets were used as travel tickets.

According to the press release by the CMRL, "For a hassle-free travel, passengers are requested to purchase their Metro Train tickets through digital modes like WhatsApp Ticketing (91-8300086000), Static QR or through CMRL Mobile App, both way tickets at a time as ticket counters may not function after 11:00 pm."

Please note that Metro services will be available till 01:00 am on both days to ensure the safe return of fans. Passengers returning from Government Estate Metro Station (Blue Line) to their destination on the Green Line (Central to St. Thomas Mount) are advised to interchange at Central Metro Station. Interchanging stations from the Blue Line to the Green Line are available after match hours only at Central Metro Station