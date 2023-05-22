City

Hooch tragedy: Cheyyur inspector moved to waiting list

People from several villages near Maduranthakam consumed spurious liquor last week and 8 of them died without responding to treatment at the hospital
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Cheyyur police inspector was transferred to waiting list following several deaths due to spurious liquor in Chengalpattu.

After the incident, Chengalpattu SP and Melmaruvathur police inspector and two sub-inspectors were suspended. On Monday, Cheyyur police inspector Gnanasekaran was transferred to the waiting list.

So far, six of them have been arrested in connection with the incident of which five of them are from the Cheyyur police limit.

