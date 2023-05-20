City

Decomposed body of newborn child found near Sholavaram

Sholavaram Police rushed to the scene and secured the child's body. Police said that the child's body was bitten by stray dogs.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Decomposed body of a new born child was found in the thorn bushes at Surapet village near Sholavaram in Tiruvallur district on Friday.

Locals found the body after foul smell emanated from the bushes and alerted the authorities. Sholavaram Police rushed to the scene and secured the child's body. Police said that the child's body was bitten by stray dogs.

Police suspect that infant to be less than a week old and are checking the deliveries made in government and private hospitals in the locality in the last week and are also probing other possible leads.

