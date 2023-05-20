Change in train services, including Thiruvananthapuram - Chennai Central

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has notified that some train services face change in the pattern, including Thiruvananthapuram Central – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express, to facilitate the repairing of a bridge located between Mavelikara - Chengannur railway stations in Thiruvananthapuram division.

Train no. 12624

Thiruvananthapuram Central - Dr. MGR Chennai Central mail leaving Thiruvananthapuram central at 03:00 pm on May 21, will be diverted to run via Alappuzha skipping stoppage at Mavelikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanasseri, Kottayam and Tripunithura, said in a press statement.

The said train will have additional stoppages at Haripad, Ambalapuzha, Alappuzha, Cherthala, and Ernakulam for the convenience of the passengers, added the statement.

Likewise, train no.12696 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Dr. MGR Chennai Central superfast express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 05:45 pm on May 21 will be diverted to run via Alappuzha skipping stoppages at Mavelikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanassery, Kottayam, Piravom road and Tripunithura, said the statement.

Additional stoppages will be provided at Haripad, Ambalapuzha, Alappuzha, and Cherthala, noted the statement.

Train no. 16366 Nagercoil - Kottayam express leaving Nagercoil at 01:00 pm on May 21 will be partially canceled between Kolla and Kottayam, the service will be short-terminated at Kollam, said the statement.

In another statement, train no. 06004 Tirunelveli - Tambaram weekly specials will be provided with a two-minute stoppage at Sankarankovil station, with effect from May 21.

In the return service, train no. 06003 Tambaram - Tirunelveli weekly special train will have a two-minute stoppage at Sankarankovil station, with effect from May 22, said the statement.