GCC begins selection of students for free cricket coaching

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation will soon begin free cricket coaching for the Corporation school students as scouting for the first batch of students from 6 Greater Chennai Corporation schools was held at the Chennai School for Boys in Nungambakkam on Thursday.

Of the total students, 75 have been identified in all the North, South, Central and East region. Out of 300 identified students who will be participating in the selection, 30 of them will be shortlisted.

The students have been selected from Classes 6 to 8 and 102 girls from Classes 11 and 12 have been selected for the same, of which 30 will be shortlisted," officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation said.

"On Thursday, 25 students from six schools had come for the scouting. They are the natural talent and we will be giving them coaching to raise up a team called Chennai Schools Cricket Team. Every year a new batch will be given free cricket coaching. This initiative is being planned in collaboration with Gen-Next Cricket Institute and the students will be mentored by cricketer R Ashwin at a state of the art facility at the Nungambakkam Chennai School," the official said.

The students will also be provided transportation and free cricket kits for practice post the school hours for four hours in a week. The official added that the students have responded very well to the initiative and this will benefit the talented kids.

The Greater Chennai Corporation is already conducting football training 60 students, including 20 girls, in a collaboration with Great Goals Trust. The students have been given free kits and free training is being given in 3 Corporation schools.