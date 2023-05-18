Traffic diversions in Assisi Nagar due to CMRL work

CHENNAI: In order to facilitate the CMRL work, (Phase-2), Corridor - 5 and construction of elevated corridor at Assisi Nagar under the Avadi Traffic police limit, the following traffic modification and road diversions are made on the existing traffic flow pattern from 200 feet road to Kumarappapuram main road throughout day and night hours for 1 year starting from Thursday onwards as per request.

The traffic diversion made are as follows:

Trucks and Heavy commercial vehicles are not allowed to access Milk colony roadfrom 200 feet road.

From the 200 feet Road junction to Assisi Nagar main road junction is changed as one-way.

Passenger vehicles (Two-wheeler/Car/Auto rickshaw) and LCV (Light commercial vehicles) are only allowed to access the milk colony road from 200 feet road.

All types of vehicles from Assisi Nagar Main Road junction to 100 Feet Road are restricted due to one-way and requested to use Assisi Nagar main road for reaching 'Kamaraj salai' and 200 ft road.

Proper access will be provided for who is resident above mentioned metro rail work zone route, a release from the Avadi police said.