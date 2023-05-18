Group show to exhibit rural scapes and allegorical wonder

Three artist friends, Kirubakaran N, Yuvaraj K and Puviyarasu K, are coming together to present their first group show in the city. Titled Pictorial Journey, the show will be held from May 19 to June 1 at Kadambari Art Gallery, DakshinaChitra. Kirubakaran and Puviyarasu depict the colours and themes of rural landscapes, while Yuvaraj’s works embody allegorical representations born from the depth of his introspection. Tamil Nadu Oviya Nunkalai Kuzhu, Department of Art and Culture, Government of Tamil Nadu, sponsors the trio.
Puviyarasu finds charm in the village lifestyle, which he passionately explores through his paintings. He believes that the landscape reflects the dynamic interplay between natural and cultural influences, with changing social needs leaving a vivid impact. “Urbanisation has significantly transformed our landscapes, creating two distinct realms – the chaotic environment of urbanism and the serene, untouched rural areas. Within the territory of a specific rural scape, lies a different lifestyle ensconced in tradition, beliefs and culture. The cultural practices related to birth and death are in themselves diverse and require documentation. As an artist, I want to research and document these differences as they are on the verge of disappearing. My primary focus is to pictorially document the cultures and traditions of the village of Arani in Tiruvallur district through my paintings,” says Puviyarasu.
Kirubakaran’s drawings breathe life into the ambient landscapes of his surroundings, showcasing the ordinary lives of the people he encounters during his travels. “As we grow, I feel it is important that we understand the landscape we are living in and the people who are a part of it. Using watercolour as a medium, I have recorded the scenes, colours and emotions of the people and the places that I had come across in my journey. Juxtaposed to these colourful paintings, my inner sentiments are expressed as black and white line drawings,” shares Kirubakaran.
For Yuvaraj, observing the environment fills him with wonder and sparks a cascade of questions within his mind. Even if he cannot fully comprehend the subject at hand, the mere thought of it propels him into a trance-like state. “As I delve deeper, seeking answers within myself, new questions continuously emerge, leading on an unending journey of introspection,” says Yuvaraj. Metaphorically expressed through various mediums, his artistic representations embody the concepts that arise from this constant search for understanding and the ever-evolving nature of opinions.
