Group show to exhibit rural scapes and allegorical wonder

Kirubakaran’s drawings breathe life into the ambient landscapes of his surroundings, showcasing the ordinary lives of the people he encounters during his travels. “As we grow, I feel it is important that we understand the landscape we are living in and the people who are a part of it. Using watercolour as a medium, I have recorded the scenes, colours and emotions of the people and the places that I had come across in my journey. Juxtaposed to these colourful paintings, my inner sentiments are expressed as black and white line drawings,” shares Kirubakaran.

For Yuvaraj, observing the environment fills him with wonder and sparks a cascade of questions within his mind. Even if he cannot fully comprehend the subject at hand, the mere thought of it propels him into a trance-like state. “As I delve deeper, seeking answers within myself, new questions continuously emerge, leading on an unending journey of introspection,” says Yuvaraj. Metaphorically expressed through various mediums, his artistic representations embody the concepts that arise from this constant search for understanding and the ever-evolving nature of opinions.