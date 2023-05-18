Encroachments on Singaperumal Koil NH cleared by highways department

CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed near Hanumanthapuram on Singaperumal Koil National Highway on Wednesday when a team of highway officials along with cops cleared the shops encroaching the roads and pathways.

Several small businesses had set up shops on the roads and pathways near the famous Padalathri Narasimha Perumal temple which sees a lot of devotees everyday.

The rows of shops had encroached the pathways thereby making it difficult for members of the public to walk or park their vehicles, after which several complaints in this regard were lodged with the highways department. Despite several warnings to remove the encroachments, when the shopkeepers paid no heed, a group of highway officials came to the area on Monday with earth movers and attempted to clear the encroachments. Chaos ensued and an argument broke out between the officials and shopkeepers after which the officials left the place when the shopkeepers requested for two days time to clear encroachments.

However, highways department officials visited the area on Wednesday along with policemen and cleared the shops and name boards that were illegally encroaching the roads.