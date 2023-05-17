Police sub-inspector killed in accident in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old police sub-inspector died in a road accident after his bike was rammed by an unidentified vehicle in Chengalpattu on Wednesday.

The deceased was Venkatesan of Alandur, a special Sub-inspector of Traffic at the KK Nagar police station. On Tuesday, Venkatesan went to Vadalur in Panruti to visit his unwell mother was returning to Alandur on his bike at night. Police said in the midnight when he was nearing the Railway flyover in Chengalpattu, an unidentified vehicle rammed Venkatesan and went without stopping.

On the impact, Venkatesan who fell on the road died on the spot with severe injuries. The Chengalpattu police visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu GH. The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the vehicle with the help of CCTV.