Parkour gains popularity in Chennai

CHENNAI: As the demand for diverse fitness options continues to rise, parkour has become increasingly popular among fitness enthusiasts in the city. Parkour, an athletic training discipline and sport, focuses on efficiently moving from one point to another, without assistance or equipment, often incorporating flips and acrobatics. Chennai now has India’s first indoor parkour gym called Parkour Pod, located in Ekkatuthangal.
Vishvaa Dayakaran, one of the founders of Parkour Pod, highlights the growing interest in parkour. “In recent years, people have been exploring various forms of movement to stay active. Parkour has gained popularity abroad, and the trend is catching on in our city as well,” adds Vishvaa.
Parkour involves navigating through obstacles in various environments, including urban and natural landscapes. At Parkour Pod, students of all ages can safely practice indoor parkour in a controlled environment. “The facility provides a wide range of obstacles, such as walls, platforms, bars, foam pits, and padded surfaces, enabling students to enhance their skills while improving strength, balance, and coordination,” Vishvaa explains. He further mentions that indoor parkour is suitable for children above the age of four, emphasising its safety precautions.
