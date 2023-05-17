Parkour gains popularity in Chennai

Parkour involves navigating through obstacles in various environments, including urban and natural landscapes. At Parkour Pod, students of all ages can safely practice indoor parkour in a controlled environment. “The facility provides a wide range of obstacles, such as walls, platforms, bars, foam pits, and padded surfaces, enabling students to enhance their skills while improving strength, balance, and coordination,” Vishvaa explains. He further mentions that indoor parkour is suitable for children above the age of four, emphasising its safety precautions.