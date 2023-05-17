Man shows up at Tasmac with snake; halts traffic

CHENGALPATTU: An elderly man halted traffic near the Chengalpattu flyover after he turned at a nearby Tasmac shop with a seven feet Indian rat snake wrapped around his shoulders on Wednesday evening.

People who had queued at the shop to buy liquor spotted the snake and ran helter-skelter when the man with the snake casually walked in and made his purchase. The man also showed his skills by handling the snake like an expert and with great ease, which led to many motorists stopping their vehicles to get a peek at the snake man. After some time, the man placed the snake inside his dhoti and wrapped it up and sped away in his motorbike. He was later seen releasing the snake into some bushes near Pulipakkam Lake. The man was identified as Shankar of Paranur municipality and he claimed that he saw the snake slithering in the middle of the road and to ensure that it didn’t get caught under some vehicle’s wheel, he rescued it and took it along with him.