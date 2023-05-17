Israel govt and IIT-M partners to work on water technologies

CHENNAI: With an objective to establish an India – Israel centre of water technologies (CoWT) between two countries, the Israel government has partnered with Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT Madras) in water resource management and water technologies of the institute.

The agreement letter for this was signed in New Delhi on May 9 by Manoj Joshi, secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M and Naor Gilon, ambassador of Israel to India.

India Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and Israel Minister of External Affairs Eli Cohen were also present during the event.

Subsequently, MoHUA is to collaborate with MASHAV, an Israel's agency for international development cooperation, for the establishment of the new centre.

Speaking about this partnership between India and Israel, Lior Asaf, water attache, embassy of Israel said, "The partnership with IIT-M is very important and with our partners in central government (AMRUT) and IIT-M, we will jointly work for better management of water resources of India. This will be done with a focus on introduction of new state of art Israeli technology and know-how in a more sustainable manner."

Through this agreement, CoWT will also work towards the mutual exchange of technology, scientific information, literature, and hold discussions and consultations on various issues in the area with experts from both the countries to address problems in drinking water and sewerage management and to develop new areas of intervention, stated the IIT-M press note.

Additionally, through this initiative, CoWT will also work towards enhancing cooperation in specific areas of capacity-building of Indian water professionals at all levels, demonstrate the projects with latest technologies and put up exhibitions of Israeli water companies.

The two Governments also intend to jointly identify specific projects relating to integrated water resources management, Urban water supply and non-revenue water, water and sewage recycling, IoT solution and online monitoring, water harvesting, smart data management and AI, among other areas, with the objective of demonstrating most advanced technologies in the field.