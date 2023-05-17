High Court refuses order on PIL seeking admission in schools beyond 1 km radius

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to issue an order in general to allow the students who live beyond one kilometre radius to apply for the admission in private schools under the Right to Education Act.

According to the Right to Education Act 2009, all the private schools must admit 25 per cent of backward community students in their schools.

The Act states that the priority should be given to the students living within the one kilometre radius, where the school is located.

A petitioner Muthu of Coimbatore filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Madras High Court seeking, private schools should allow the admission of the students, who live beyond one kilometre radius. The plea was heard by a division bench of Madras high court comprising Justice C V Karthikeyan and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy.

The counsel appeared on behalf of the government, said that necessary steps have been taken to enforce the Right to Education Act and the petitioner has not provided the details of the students who were denied the admission in private schools.

After the submission the bench refused to issue any order in general in the absence of complete details and disposed of the petition.