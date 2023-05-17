Four held for hurling country bombs at man in Virugambakkam

CHENNAI: City Police on Wednesday arrested four persons who hurled country-made bombs at a man in Virugambakkam on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons were identified as D Sanjay, 19, S Chinna Thambi, 21, V Easwaran, 24 and M Arun, 18. The quartet had planned the attack on S Gopala Krishnan alias Deenadayalan, from Mettukuppam. Gopalakrishnan who was detained under the Goondas act was released in March.

Around 11 pm, Gopalakrishnan was walking along Erikkarai street in Virugambakkam when the gang which came in two bikes blocked him and hurled country bombs towards him.

Gopalakrishnan who sensed the danger to his life managed to flee the scene even as the gang attempted to chase and hack him to death, police sources said.

On information, Virugambakkam Police registered a case and arrested the four persons. Investigations revealed that Gopalakrishnan had allegedly slapped a youth during a birthday celebration, after which his friends planned to eliminate him.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.