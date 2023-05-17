Farmers all set to learn cultivation tech abroad

CHENGALPATTU: In an effort that would act as a shot in the arm for agriculture and to encourage farmers to engage in hi-tech methods of cultivation, the State horticulture department has planned to send farmers to abroad countries where high technical training would be imparted.

Speaking about the initiative, Chengalpattu District Horticulture Deputy Director (In-charge) Shahul Hameed said that arrangements are being made to send horticulture farmers to countries like Israel, Netherlands and Thailand which are well-known for being pioneers in advanced farming technologies.

Efforts are also taken to provide training on behalf of the horticulture sector with a view to increase production capacity.

Farmers interested in high technology can register through tnhortnet website (http.//tnhorticulture.tn.co.in/tnhortnet) office through the Assistant Director of District Horticulture.

Farmers wishing to register online should provide details such as address, Aadhaar number, educational qualification, cultivated crop, cultivated area, blood type, mobile phone number of a relative in the district office and register.