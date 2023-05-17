ED concludes search in Lyca premises

CHENNAI: After almost a day-long searches at the premises of film production company Lyca, the Enforcement Directorate has concluded its search.
The searches were based on complaints of illegal financial transactions, according to Daily Thanthi.
The central agency held in different locations in Chennai, including Adyar, T Nagar and Karapakkam. The searches begun at 8 on Tuesday morning and ended late night.
