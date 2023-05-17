City

Chennai's scorching heat for the past few days explained!

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has explained that the phenomenon is due to the lack of sea breeze.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Chennai has been facing excruciating heat for the past few days with the temperatures soaring early in the day and extending through the night.

RMC Additional Director General of Meteorology S Balachandran said Cyclone Mocha, while moving towards the northern direction on May 13-14, has deprived the city of sea breeze.

He added that the same condition would continue for two more days after which there will be some improvement in sea breeze.

