Four held for making country bombs near Tambaram

CHENNAI: Four men were arrested on Monday for allegedly preparing country bombs in the forest area near Tambaram. Police received information that a gang is hiding in the forest area in Karasangal in Padappai near Tambaram and are preparing bombs and having weapons with them. After receiving information about a gang hiding in Karasangal in Padappai preparing bombs, the Manimangalam police formed a special team and were monitoring the area closely. On Monday night, the police went to the forest and surrounded the gang. According to the police, they managed to catch four of the ten members at gunpoint. Other than country bombs and raw materials, sickles and knives were also seized. The arrested have been identified as Surya (26) , Alageswaran (28), Vinoth (29), and Nagaraj (21).