City

Elderly security guard attacked by mentally-challenged man, dies

Police investigations revealed that on May 11, Rajendran had asked a mentally-challenged man who was sitting outside a house to leave.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A 73-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a mentally-challenged man near Anna Nagar on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as N Rajendran, was working as a security guard for the last 20 years in the Bharathi colony. Police investigations revealed that on May 11, Rajendran had asked a mentally-challenged man who was sitting outside a house to leave. The man took offence at the elderly man’s demeanour and verbally abused him and then pushed him to the ground and attacked him, before fleeing the scene. Rajendran suffered injuries on his head and was rescued by a passerby, who got him admitted to a hospital. Rajendran succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Monday night after which police altered the section to murder. Anna Nagar police have registered a case and have launched a search for the accused.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Anna nagar
security guard attacked
murdered by a mentally-challenged man

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in