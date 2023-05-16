4 coaches detach from EMU train near Saidapet, puts passengers in a spot

CHENNAI: In an incident bringing a busy Tuesday morning to a screeching halt, four coaches of a moving suburban electric train suddenly got detached near Saidapet leaving passengers in panic, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Due to the incident, train services between Chennai Beach-Tambaram were affected. College and office-goers had to scramble for an alternative to reach their destination on time, as per the reports. However, no injuries were reported.

The Railway Police are investigating the matter.

But shortly after the incident, the train services, according to reports, from Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu have been restored. The trains are being operated from the 2nd (towards Chengalpattu) and 4th (towards Tambaram) platforms.