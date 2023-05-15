J Radhakrishnan takes charge as Commissioner of GCC

CHENNAI: For the second time, Dr J Radhakrishnan took charge as Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation at the Ripon Building on Monday. He ensured that the public grievances would be addressed at the earliest and regular field inspections will be conducted.
While addressing the media, the Commissioner said, “Several initiatives have been carried out to develop the city in solid waste management, storm water drains, road milling works, education, revenue and finance departments under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project. We will work on solving the public issues faced in the city, the team will also focus on the petitions given to the Mayor and Chief Minister, and will ensure it has been addressed soon.”
The Corporation Commissioner will hold regular meetings with the zonal officials in the city, and discuss to sustain and develop the infrastructure of Chennai city. Also, meetings will be conducted with each department of GCC to understand the ongoing and upcoming projects.
“There will be field inspections done by the concerned department officials, and it will be a transparent civic body. The Chennai Corporation would work with the government departments including metro water board, slum clearance board, CMDA and also ministers for the development projects,” said Radhakrishnan.
Dr J Radhakrishnan was the Chennai corporation commissioner in 2000 when Chief Minister MK Stalin was the Chennai mayor. He was the assistant commissioner for health and solid waste management in 1999.
