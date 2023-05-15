J Radhakrishnan takes charge as Commissioner of GCC

CHENNAI: For the second time, Dr J Radhakrishnan took charge as Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation at the Ripon Building on Monday. He ensured that the public grievances would be addressed at the earliest and regular field inspections will be conducted.

While addressing the media, the Commissioner said, “Several initiatives have been carried out to develop the city in solid waste management, storm water drains, road milling works, education, revenue and finance departments under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project. We will work on solving the public issues faced in the city, the team will also focus on the petitions given to the Mayor and Chief Minister, and will ensure it has been addressed soon.”