Travel back in time with Junior Mess

Even though the items on the menu are restricted at Junior Mess, there is no compromise when it comes to the taste of the food. Starting from the well-cooked juicy meat, filling Meals, flavourful Briyani accompanied with a Chicken Curry, soft and fluffy Parotta to Mutton Chukka, Chicken Chinthamani, and Pallipalayam Chicken which gives the feel of home-cooked food, everything is a treat for your taste buds. Talking about the options available for those who prefer veg, the mess provides Meals, Saiva Kothu Parotta, and a Special Butter Gravy which they claim to be the most-chosen option among people who prefer the veg option for Parotta, among others. Apart from these, it also has options for fish and egg.