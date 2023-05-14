Sleepless & sweaty in summer

Sources from the electricity department said there were a few issues in supplying power due to a transformer failure in Madambakkam. “Now the fault has been rectified and we’re trying to provide uninterrupted power. Sometimes we need to do a power changeover due to overload during summer. Because of that, the public might have experienced power cuts in a short period. We’re looking into public complaints and short term and long term solutions are on the way,” said a senior Tangedco official.