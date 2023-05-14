City

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 358th day in Chennai

For the 358th consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of a litre of petrol and diesel has been constant over the last 357 days at Rs.102.63 and Rs.94.24 respectively.

For the 358th consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.

Henceforth, oil companies are regulating petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, keeping a check on fluctuation.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Petrol
petrol price
Chennai petrol price
Chennai petrol price today
Chennai petrol
Petrol price chenani

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in