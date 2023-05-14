14 arrested for peddling IPL tickets in black market

CHENNAI: The city police on Sunday arrested 14 persons, who allegedly sold IPL tickets in black market. Police had booked 8 cases.

Further, the police personnels seized 26 tickets and Rs.34,000 cash from the arrested men. The arrested were selling IPL tickets in black markets during the Chennai Super Kings - Kolkata Knight Riders match at MA Chidambaram cricket stadium, Chepauk.

A special team led by the inspector of the Triplicane police station set up a surveillance around the MA Chidambaram stadium including all the gates and the team zeroed in on 14 persons found selling IPL tickets in black market for a much higher price.