Pozhichalur’s garbage issue seems to be perennial
CHENNAI: The long pending issue of dumping garbage at Pozhichalur Main Road near Pallavaram could not be solved until now. The local residents complain that action was not taken by the officials concerned despite lodging several complaints in this regard.
The place was a burial ground, which was maintained by the Pammal Municipality. However, officials blame that people who come to perform last rites in the burial ground dump the garbage indiscriminately.
A senior official from Pammal Municipality said, “they even throw liquor bottles and garlands at the platform.” He said that the municipal authorities have taken several steps to remove the garbage regularly. “Despite that the issue continues to exist,” he said adding that people, who come there to perform last rituals, should behave responsibly as citizens.
Local residents also complained that the garbage attracts cattle and stray dogs, which poses a threat to the motorists who use the main road. “During nights, the stray dogs near the garbage mound chase the motorists,” a resident L Nandhakumar said.
He also alleged that during night anti-social elements come to that place to consume liquor since no one will be there in the burial ground. “There are no garbage dumping facilities around there,” he said adding “the municipal officials should keep one.”
N Vasudevan, another resident, who uses the road regularly to go to office by the public transport rued that he was forced to walk on the opposite side of the road since cattle also poses danger. “I avoid walking near the garbage mound, which also attracts rodents in the night.”
He also appealed to the municipal officials to take action and solve the issue as soon as possible so that commuters, who use the road, will be able to use the space freely.
