‘Wet waste should be managed more effectively in Chennai’
CHENNAI: When artist B Gowtham initiated the Walk For Plastic campaign four years ago, he never anticipated the immense impact it would have, inspiring people across the world. Last month, the Walk For Plastic team organised a large-scale clean-up initiative called ‘Payanam 100’. During the initiative, numerous volunteers joined forces to collect discarded plastic litter from the city’s roadside areas. With over 800 participants walking along seven designated routes, an impressive 2,358 kilograms of plastic waste was collected.
Gowtham, now preparing for another awareness walk scheduled for next week, shares his mission, stating, “I am committed to creating a world free of litter and addressing issues such as ocean pollution, thoughtless consumption and destruction of natural habitats. Walk For Plastic aims to promote sustainable living and fosters a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations.”
The importance of conducting similar walks in urban areas cannot be overstated. “These walks serve to connect people and raise awareness about source segregation, while also quantifying the volume of plastic waste littered in a single day. Additionally, they educate participants about different types of plastics and encourage citizens to embrace sustainable lifestyle.”
When asked about the progress of waste management in the city, Gowtham highlights the current situation in Chennai, stating, “Upon observation, it becomes apparent that shops in Chennai only have a single bin for waste disposal. Ideally, each shop should have a minimum of two bins to facilitate the segregation of dry and wet waste. Moreover, it is crucial to prioritise the effective management of wet waste throughout the city.”
Over the years, an astounding 17,000 volunteers have taken part in the walk, and approximately 1,000 individuals have already implemented waste management practices as a result of their participation.
