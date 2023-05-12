Stalin inaugurates projects of Corporation and Metro Water

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated various projects completed by Chennai Corporation and Metro Water.

The CM inaugurated as many as 14 projects completed recently by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) at a cost of Rs 561.26 crore. The Greater Chennai Corporation also carried out several works including construction of new parks, playground and urban primary healthcare centres done at a total cost of Rs 35.79 crore.

The Metro water board carried out works for Rs 561.26 crore at several areas in the city including the construction of a secondary sewage treatment plant in Kodungaiyur with a capacity of 120 million litres per day. The department spent Rs 170 crore for the project. To prevent mixing of sewage in Padi Kuppam canal in Ambattur zone, a sewage pumping station has been constructed and inaugurated at a cost of Rs 1.77 lakh.

A total of Rs 57.98 crore was spent for the underground sewerage project in Valliammai street and NT Patel road in Valasaravakkam zone. Works such as construction of sewage pipelines, and pumping stations have been completed.

Similarly, Chennai Corporation has completed five playground works in Royapuram, Madhavaram, Alandur, Maduravoyal at an estimated cost of Rs 2.15 crore. Also, the civic body constructed Rs 10.72 crore for urban primary healthcare centres in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Royapuram Perumalpet and Kondithope, Kodungaiyur.

CM has also laid foundation stone for nine projects to be carried out by Chennai metro water board for a cost of Rs 201 crore. The department is to connect 750 mm diameter pipeline from Tondiarpet B sewage pumping station to Tondiarpet F sewage pumping station in Royapuram zone (zone 5) at a total cost of Rs 22.33 crore. Also, from Tondiarpet F pumping station to Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant 1000 mm pipeline to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 84 crore.

Local administration minister KN Nehru, Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, Chennai mayor R Priya, Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, and other senior officials were part of the event held at Secretariat.