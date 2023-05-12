HC stays GCC notice for demolition of encroached wall

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered a stay on the demolition process of a compound wall built on the land owned by the heirs of veteran congress leader JM Haroon. Hearing a plea filed by MLA JMH Hasan Moulana, JMH Imran Khan, JMH Ashiqa and Fathima, a division bench comprising Justices Anita Sumanth and M Nirmal Kumar stayed the notice issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation and adjourned the hearing to June 9.

Heirs of former Congress MP JM Haroon moved the High Court seeking to quash the notice issued by GCC to demolish the compound wall built on their land in Erukancheri village.

During the course of hearing, counsel AK Shriram representing the petitioners contended that the officials of Greater Chennai Corporation issued notice to demolish the perimeter wall saying that it has encroached on the government land.

"While the said land was owned by the heirs of JM Haroon for 29 years, a notice was issued to demolish a wall at the instigation of a third person and the GCC did not asked for an explanation before issuing the notice and the GCC did not accompanied by petitioners side when they went to measure the land," he argued.