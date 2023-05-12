City

CBSE Class 10 results out, Chennai stands 3rd in pass percentage

According to an official release, this year’s pass percentage is 93.12% with Thiruvananthapuram standing first with 99.91% and Chennai standing third with 99.14%.
CHENNAI: The results for Class 10 CBSE students were declared on Friday afternoon.

Students can check their CBSE Class 10 results on the official websites, including cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in. They can also use other online platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG app.

