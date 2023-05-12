CBSE Class 10 results out, Chennai stands 3rd in pass percentage

CHENNAI: The results for Class 10 CBSE students were declared on Friday afternoon.

According to an official release, this year’s pass percentage is 93.12% with Thiruvananthapuram standing first with 99.91% and Chennai standing third with 99.14%.

Students can check their CBSE Class 10 results on the official websites, including cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in. They can also use other online platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG app.