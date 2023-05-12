3 from Kolkata held for Chennai girl's suicide after Insta conning

CHENNAI: A month after the death of a college girl by suicide after she was duped to the tune of Rs 35,000 through Instagram, the city police has arrested three person from West Bengal for duping the girl and abetting suicide.

The three men were identified as Amanullah Khan, (20), Mohammed Faizal, (21) and Mohammed Asif Iqbal, (22). The three allegedly duped a college student near Seven Wells to the tune of Rs. 35,000 using Instagram last month and due to the loss, the girl had died by suicide.

All the three hail from Kolkata. The police said that they were traced with the help of bank transactions and from their Instagram accounts. They were arrested on Wednesday and were brought to Chennai on Thursday.

According to the police, a special police team which went to West Bengal traced the mobile numbers, which were obtained from Instagram and the mobile numbers, their bank accounts were traced. This led to their locations and the ATMs that they frequent.

It may be noted that victim Mahalakshmi (19), a college student, received a message on Instagram from an unknown account saying that her investments would receive higher returns. The message said that an investment of Rs. 750 would get a return of Rs 23,500. Believing this, she had sent a total of Rs 37,500 through online transactions. After several days, when she did not receive any returns or replies, she demanded her principal amount. This time too, she did not get any replies. Dejected by this, on April 2, Mahalakshmi allegedly died by suicide at her house.

The police had initially registered a case under section 174 (unnatural death) of the CrPC and now, after investigations, cheating charges were also added. The three have been arrested for abetting suicide.

The arrested three are college graduates and unemployed. They were indulging in these cyber crimes and other than Mahalakshmi, they had duped several people and swindled nearly Rs 15 to 20 lakh and this is the first time they were arrested, police claimed.