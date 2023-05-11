Lungs transported within 1.5 hours from Kovai to Chennai

CHENNAI: The lungs of a patient who was declared brain dead at a private hospital in Coimbatore were airlifted to a private hospital in Chennai for a transplant yesterday within 1.5 hours. The organ was retrieved from a brain-dead patient and airlifted to Chennai yesterday.

It was shifted via a green corridor created from the Chennai airport to MGM Healthcare Chennai. The shifting of the organ was precisely completed within 1.5 hours. The authorities, including the Airport Authority of India, Coimbatore, Chennai, and the Greater Chennai Traffic Police, helped in creating the green corridor and ensured the transport of the organ was done quickly and seamlessly.

Green corridors are helpful in the timely transportation of organs from donors to recipients, saving lives and improving the efficiency of the organ transplantation process. The Medical Green Corridor is a great initiative that has helped to improve the organ transplantation process in India and save more lives.

The airlifted lung was transplanted into a 78-year-old man who has was on ECMO for around two months as he was suffering from non-resolving Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The transplant was successfully performed under the leadership of Dr KR. Balakrishnan, Director - Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant - Mechanical Circulatory Support, by Dr Apar Jindal, Clinical Director of a lung transplant, pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at MGM hospital and his team.