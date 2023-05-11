Commuters face tough time navigating Perungudi roads
CHENNAI: Besides having to wait in dense traffic to reach a destination in Chennai city, the commuters are also forced to endure poor roads with potholes and bumps. A case in point is the condition of shoddy roads in Senthil Nagar of Perungudi.
Tony Jacob, a resident of Perungudi who takes the road during his daily commute is furious about the poor roads and little to no empathy from the concerned department.
In fact, including Jacob, other residents in the area said the officials have failed at their job and questioned who will be responsible in case of fatalities.
“A massive pothole at the centre of the Senthil Nagar stretch has led to multiple accidents in the area. Despite making necessary complaints, the condition of the roads remains unchanged. I have been patient anticipating the department would relay the roads, but I was only met with disappointment,” said Tony.
He further went on to say that as the potholes in the road have completely eaten up one side of the road, vehicles, including heavy vehicles are forced to only take one side of the road.
“As these potholes are located in the centre of the road, vehicles often get stuck toppling the rider. Also, it has been hard for heavy vehicles to give way because of this pothole,” said a resident of Seevaram.
Speaking about the condition of roads during rains, Loganathan, a daily commuter noted, “The road is more dangerous during rains posing a threat to lives.”
Meanwhile, Tony noted that during the recent rains, the pothole was filled with water and no one noticed it. To help others, stones, and baskets were kept to prevent people from falling into it.
Department officials did not respond when contacted.
