32% of cases registered by CCB this year related to cyber crime

CHENNAI: Since the beginning of this year, Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the City police which deals with white collar crimes had registered 264 cases, of which 86 (32 %) are related to cyber crime offences. According to an official release, CCB officials have arrested 227 offenders so far.

As a result of continuous monitoring, among 2,732 cases under trial in 10 courts, about 120 cases were disposed in courts, including 37 cases, ending in conviction. Sixteen notorious offenders were detained under Goondas Act, the release added.

Among the notable cases, which the CCB saw through the end include the conviction of two Nigerian nationals- Paulinus and Cletus, who were sentenced to five years jail for orchestrating a matrimony scam.

CCB officails also arrested a MBA graduate, Chandrabose, who ran a fake bank in the name of RAFC bank. Chandrabose's assoiates, Abhishek from Delhi who fabricated Reserve Bank of India's certificate of registration and Appanraj, who mobilised deposits to the fake bank were also arrested and remanded.

The CEO of a steel company, Arun Periyasamy, was arrested for cheating 10 persons in the the pretext of appointing distributors and channel partners across the state by receiving Rs 1 crore from each distributor.