DT Campus: SRM Hosp launches Institute of Gastro and Liver Sciences
CHENNAI: SRM Global Hospitals announced the launch of its Institute of Gastro and Liver Sciences today. The motive behind the launch of this institute is to provide high-quality care to people with liver and gastro-related ailments.
Dr P Sathyanarayanan, President of SRM Global Hospitals said he was happy about taking this initiative. This is a part of their continued mission to provide world-class healthcare to patients through state-of-the-art medical infrastructure.
The institute will strive to provide high-quality treatment to those requiring specialised care for liver or gastro-related complications while extending a helping hand to those who cannot afford treatment for the ailments, he said.
Dr Verghese said services provided at the institute include Diagnostic and Therapeutic upper GI Endoscopy, Biliary Plastic Stent Placement and SEMS Placement, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Lower GI Endoscopy, and others.
Dr Verghese and his team will also contribute by putting together a team of specialists and training them in best practices of liver care, gastroenterology, intensive and emergency liver and gastro care, transplant modalities, and specialised nursing care.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android