Once a community centre, now a den for anti-socials
CHENNAI: An abandoned community centre on Stringers Street in Egmore (Ward 68) is gradually becoming a hub for illegal activities. These anti-social elements are going scot free due to lack of intervention from officials.
“For daily wagers like us, the community centre is important, as it’s our place to celebrate special occasions such as marriage, ear piercing ceremony, birthdays, puberty functions etc. But now, we have to go to private halls, which is expensive and more than what we can afford,” said Rani, a resident of the locality. “Many of us conduct functions on the road with shamiyana tents.”
For the past 8 years, the community centre has not been accessible for the public, as it remains locked up. “At night, the abandoned area is a centre for anti-socials, who use the government facility for consuming alcohol,” said Manoj, a local resident.
Residents are clueless about the centre continuous closure. Said Manoj: “The Corporation can earn money if it maintained properly, as there’s always demand for such a place. Now, it has become a headache for us, as it’s benefitting miscreants.”
However, Corporation officials and local politicians cited lack of funding for renovation. When DT Next contacted Ward Councillor Rajeshwari Sridhar, she blamed the AIADMK government, and said, “They’re the real culprits for the prevailing situation. The renovation is estimated to cost about Rs 6 crore and there is a shortage of funds. We’ll speak to senior corporation officials and ask that the centre be renovated.”
The Corporation officials claimed to be unaware about the issue and gave assurances that “the issue would be discussed with the revenue officials to take the next course of action”.
(names of residents changed)
